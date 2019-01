Kilmacrennan Celtic have gone top of the Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Premier Division following their 2-1 win over Castlefin Celtic on Sunday.

Daire McDaid scored both of Kilmacrennan’s goals with JP Malley scoring Castlefin’s only goal of the game.

Diarmaid Doherty was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match Diarmaid spoke with Kilmacrennan’s James Doherty and Castlefin Assistant Manager Paddy Foy…