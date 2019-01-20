Cockhill Celtic go top of Ulster Senior League

Cockhill Celtic have gone top of the Ulster Senior League as they beat Bonagee by 2 goals to 1 on Sunday.

Gerard McLaughlin had Cockhil ahead before Dean Larkin equalised for Bonagee. Cockhill’s winner came from Malachy McDermott as he headed to the back of the net.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Finn Harps Reserves were 3-1 winners over Swilly Rovers. Gabriel Aduaka, Joel Bradley-Walsh and Darren McElwaine were all on target for Harps.

Derry City Reserves also picked up a win on Sunday as they defeated Fanad United 2-1. Kian McGarvey and Caoimhin Pointer were Derry’s goalscorers.