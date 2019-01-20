CCTV Released of Derry car bomb explosion as two arrested

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with a car bomb in Derry last night.

It happened shortly after eight o’clock outside Derry Courthouse.

The PSNI say their main line of enquiry is that the attack was the work of dissident republicans.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested by the PSNI as part of their investigations into the car bomb explosion.

Police investigating the incident say the vehicle in question was hijacked in the city a short time before it happened.

It’s also emerged that a warning about the bomb was issued prior to the explosion through Samaritans, but the call was diverted to the first available line in the West Midlands, resulting in a ten minute delay before the information reached local authorities.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has described the incident as an attack on the people of Derry.

Forensic teams remain at the scene of the explosion and it’s thought it could be tomorrow before the cordon is lifted.