Boxing: Peter O’Donnell reviews the Ulster Elite Finals

The Ulster Elite Boxing Finals took place in Ulster Hall, Belfast last night and there were three North West fighters in action.

Donna Barr of Illies GG lost on a split decision to Chloe Feck in the 48kg final while Brett McGinty who boxes out of Oakleaf in Derry lost out to Fergus Quinn in the 75kg.

Letterkenny man Stephen McMonagle, who boxes out of Holy Trinity in Belfast, was due to box Joe Joyce but Joyce was unable to fight as he was involved in a traffic collision. Dean Scullion from Antrim was drafted in to box McMonagle instead even though the Letterkenny man was awarded the title.

Peter O’Donnell reviewed the action on Sunday Sport with Pauric Hilferty…