Attempts to delay Brexit “extraordinary and undemocratic” – Raab

The former UK Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, says attempts by backbench MPs to delay Britain’s EU exit are an “extraordinary and undemocratic” thing to do.

He told Sky News that British voters want an end to the Brexit issue and the country has to leave as planned on March 29th.

Theresa May is reported to be holding conference calls with her Cabinet ministers today to present a so-called Plan B, after her proposals regarding trade and the Northern Ireland border were rejected by parliament last week.

Despite the setback, Dominic Raab believes the country can still leave the EU on schedule: