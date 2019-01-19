Suspected car bomb attack on Derry courthouse

There’s been widespread condemnation of a suspected car bomb attack close to the Derry courthouse on Bishop Street tonight. Police were in the process of evacuating nearby buildings when the device went off.

No injuries have been reported, the area remains sealed off.

Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion said

“This incident has shocked the local community.

“In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured in this incident.

“Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police.”

Pic – PSNI Twitter account