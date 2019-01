Omagh have beaten Bangor yet again in Division 2C of the All-Ireland League on a scoreline of 25-18.

Alex McDonald was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After today’s game Alex spoke with Omagh forwards coach Mark Nicholl…

Elsewhere today, City of Derry lost out to table toppers Ballina in Division 2C as well by 39-10.

Other local rugby results can be seen below.

Rugby Championship 1

Dromore 39 v 5 Coleraine

Rugby Championship 3

Letterkenny 29 v 17 Belfast High School

Strabane 3 v 50 Monaghan