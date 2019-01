Institute lost away to Warrenpoint Town today in the NIFL Premiership by four goals to nil today.

Alan O’Sullivan and Lee Duffy scored two goals apiece, three of which came in the first half, in the win for Warrenpoint Town, which leaves them 9th, 4 points behind 7th placed ‘Stute.

Next up for Paddy McLaughlin’s side are Crusaders on Saturday, January 26th.