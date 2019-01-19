Harps Academy/Schools roles for Ascroft and Borg

Finn Harps F.C. is delighted to announce that two of Ollie Horgan’s senior squad members Harry Ascroft and Jacob Borg will be taking up positions at the Club’s Underage Office in the BASE Centre Stranorlar. The Centre looks after all of the Finn Harps underage teams involved in the National League, the Academy and Schools.

Club Secretary John Campbell says to have the two Australian born players attached to the underage setup is going to be a massive boost for Aisling Dighnan who is the manager of the Underage Office. “Jacob and Harry are two lads who have a lot of playing experience at a high level in Australia and Malta. Both have also been capped at international level for Australia. So we’re very pleased to have them both on board to assist the Coaches that look after our Schools Programme as well as the Academy and National League teams. Harry and Jacob will work with children at Schools and Academy level and will interact with parents as part of their roles.”

New signing Harry Ascroft is looking forward to be involved with they underage football organisations at Finn Harps. “John Campbell has told me a lot about this fantastic project here at Finn Harps for all the underage footballers in Donegal and I’m really looking forward to helping out.”

Jacob Borg is familiar with Harps underage setup having been involved at a stage last year.” I’m looking forward to working with the parents and their children in the Academy and the Schools of Donegal. It’s going to be great to assist the coaches and be part of helping the young people in developing their football skills.”

Head of the Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh says the developments at underage level over the past few years have very positive for the Club. “The need for an Academy Office speaks volumes for the progress that has been made over past few years and to have staff of the calibre of Jacob and Harry coming in now to work alongside our manager Aisling is just fantastic. The facts are that two first team squad players will bring their own football experience at international level to the underage structure is great. Jacob and Harry want to get involved in helping the club and that tells me a lot about the character of both. There’s no doubt Finn Harps Football Club in general is benefitting hugely on the field and off from our Academy and Schools program.”

James Rodgers the Chairperson of the Finn Harps Underage Football has welcomed the addition of Harry Ascroft and Jacob Borg to the team for the coming year. “Harry and Jacob have come on board to help administer and deliver the programme. It shows our commitment to the entire underage project involving our National League teams, the Academy and Schools. Our aim is to provide the best environment for children male and female in Donegal to enjoy their football and to have the best opportunities possible to progress their careers.”