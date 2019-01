Tyrone will look to reclaim the BOI Dr. McKenna Cup title which they held from 2012 – 2017 when they face old foes Armagh in the final tonight at 7.30pm at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh haven’t won the McKenna Cup since 1994 so they will hope to end a 25 year streak without the cup.

Former Tyrone All-Star defender John Lynch looks ahead to this evening’s clash with Tom Comack…