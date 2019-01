Champion jockey Ruby Walsh will be the Special Guest at the Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place next Friday night, the 25th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny.

Walsh, who hails from Kildare, works under the famous Willie Mullins and has won the Grand National, the Irish National, Cheltenham Gold Cups and many more.

Walsh joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to speak about his career and his life as a jockey…