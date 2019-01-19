Date for Old Mart car park rename yet to be confirmed

A date is yet to be confirmed as to when the renaming of the carpark at the Old Mart in Letterkenny will take place.

It has already been agreed that the car park will be renamed the ‘Hugh Duffy Carpark’, after a well-known member of the community who passed away in 2014.

Mr. Duffy was active in keeping the mart site in public ownership.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the event will be arranged shortly.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says a lot of work has been done to the site and this will be a very fitting tribute: