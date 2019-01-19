Brexit hits holiday home market in Donegal

2018 was a mixed year for house prices across the country.

That’s according to the Irish Independent, which has published its annual list of property prices.

According to the study, prices in Kilkenny increased the most over the 12 months, up 22 percent.

At the other end of the scale, prices were down 5 percent in Dublin 12, 2 percent in Donegal and 1 percent in Mayo.

Increasing builders costs and the number of new homes being built were just some of the factors that impacted on prices in each area.

The figures show that Brexit has had an impact particularly on the sale of Holiday homes in Donegal.

Mark Keenan, Residential Property Editor for the Irish Independent outlines some of what Donegal has experienced: