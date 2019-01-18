Two men arrested following crash on Buncrana Road

Two men have been arrested after fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Buncrana Road, Derry earlier today.

At around 11:35am this morning, a Vauxhall Insigna, a Volkswagen Golf, a Citreon Xsara and a Postal van were involved in the collision.

One man was cut from a vehicle by the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

The men aged 27 and 22, the drivers of two vehicles made off on foot and were apprehended by police a short time later.

The pair are currently in police custody and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

The road has since reopened.