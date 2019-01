It’s emerged that management at Letterkenny University Hospital deployed the full capacity protocol on 318 days last year, up from 242 days in 2017.

This morning, there were 22 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, one of the lowest numbers this week.

The latest figures were received by Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, who says what should be a last resort measure is now being used routinely.

He says every area of the hospital is being affected………