Delay in social housing review affecting hundreds of NW families

Concern has been raised that the ongoing delays in the publication of the review on social housing is affecting hundreds of families across the entire North West region.

South Donegal Deputy Eamon Scanlon says the current criteria is unrealistic.

As it stands, people are failing to qualify for social housing as they earn above the threshold, however on the other hand, they cannot secure a mortgage as they do not earn enough.

Deputy Scanlon has called for the review to be published without any further delay: