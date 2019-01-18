Border counties to be targetted in Failte Ireland Brexit intiative

Failte Ireland is to invest € 5 million euro to support tourism in Ireland as it ramps up its preparations for Brexit.

New figures show Brexit is the biggest concern for 70 percent of businesses involved in the tourism sector.

Fáilte Ireland is warning that a hard Brexit could cost more than € 380 million to the sector.

Most of Failte Ireland’s € 5 million euro investment will be focused on border counties and the South East region, which are set to be the worst affected areas by a drop in visitor numbers from the UK.