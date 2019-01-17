Tourism Ireland ‘Call of the Wild’ campaign reaches millions

Hidden gems along the Wild Atlantic Way, including in Donegal, have been viewed a massive 13.8 million times in Tourism Ireland’s ‘Call of the Wild’ campaign.

A joint initiative between the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland the campaign which ran from October to December last showcased the beauty of Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way to potential visitors in the US, Britain, Germany, France, Australia, the Nordic countries, India and New Zealand.

There were over 4,000 uploads of stunning scenery, regional delicacies and local delights captured on camera and then shared via social media using the hashtag #MyWildAtlanticWay. From these, the top submissions from each county featured in a suite of six videos that were launched internationally.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, commented on the success of the ‘Call of the Wild’ initiative: “This campaign is special because it’s the local people along the Wild Atlantic Way who were asked to help create the campaign’s content. The overall success of the campaign proves that sharing hidden gems, which have a personal meaning to the local community, resonates with a global audience and allows them to connect with the content and receive their own personal invitation to visit the Wild Atlantic Way.”

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We are really pleased with the results of the ‘Call of the Wild’ campaign – with close to 14 million views of the videos by potential visitors around the world. Tourism Ireland was delighted to highlight some of the fantastic hidden gems of Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way in our top overseas markets, to encourage people everywhere to come and experience the Wild Atlantic Way for themselves in 2019.”

Niall Tracey, Director of Marketing with Fáilte Ireland, said: “We are overwhelmed with the response of this initiative and congratulate everyone who answered the ‘Call of the Wild’ – they’ve helped to spotlight the beautiful and unique aspects of the Wild Atlantic Way. As a result of the response to the campaign, a staggering 14 million online viewers got their own glimpse into the unique and stunning landscapes that exist throughout the Wild Atlantic Way. It is our hope that these people will be encouraged to come and visit sometime in the future and check for themselves what the Wild Atlantic Way has to offer.”