A TD for South Donegal believes nurses and midwives should receive the same treatment as Gardai in their row over pay a number of years back.

Deputy Eamon Scanlon says nurses’ morale is at an all-time low ahead of a planned strike for January 30th.

He says the 1,754 drop in staff nurses since 2008 needs to be acknowledged and the Government must step in to avert the strike.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Scanlon says the dispute could be resolved with the same principle afforded to Gardai: