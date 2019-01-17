New data protection rules could mean disposal of important files

People who have been through the legal system twelve years ago or more are being warned to check with their solicitor if their file is still intact.

It’s been claimed that due to the recent data protection rules, a file that has had no activity can be disposed of or shredded after that timeframe.

It follows a local incident where a family of a person who died had sought to retrieve a file belonging to them, only to discover it had been deleted.

Local Cllr Paul Canning says it’s important to get in contact with your solicitor about the issue: