The redevelopment of the old Thornhill College site in the Culmore area of Derry is set to proceed after the signing this week of a Section 76 legal agreement.

That clears the way for plans to develop a retirement village on the site to proceed.

The development will include a 65 bed nursing home facility and 68 independent living units.

Cllr Sandra Duffy says after years of dereliction, it’s important that this iconic site in the city is developed…………