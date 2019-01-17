Government urged to address shortage of apprentices in Donegal

The government must do more to address a shortage of apprentices in Donegal, according to Cllr Liam Doherty, who is tabling a motion calling for more investment in the apprenticeship system.

The Finn Valley based Councillor was commenting following the publication of figures this week which show 590 people taking part in newly developed apprenticeship courses, far short of the 1,500 promised.

With 1,235 people under the age of 25 signing on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of December, Cllr Doherty says that’s not good enough, particularly as there are now shortages of skilled workers in some areas: