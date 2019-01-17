GAA Programme – 16/01/19

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

Donegal Junior Football Champions Red Hughs are preparing for one of the biggest gameS in the club’s short history this Sunday.

The Donegal and Ulster champions meet Easkey from Sligo in the All-Ireland semi-final with a place in the All-Ireland final the prize for the winners.

On this week’s programme, two of the clubs most decorated footballers and revered footballers – 1992 Donegal All-Ireland winning wing back DONAL REID and former Co player MARTY CARLIN are Tom Comack’s special guests…