Donegal gets further €300,000 under Sports Capital Programme

Almost €300,000 has been allocated to Donegal under the Sports Capital Programme.

The applications were from 2018 and were previously deemed invalid but have subsequently been validated in recent days.

Applications for the 2019 rounds are still being assessed.

Among the major allocations include €95,400 for astro development at Cappry Rovers while Drumkeen United Football Club is to receive €54,000 for pitch resurfacing and flood lighting.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while the funding will assist the clubs, a substantial amount of the money they need must be raised by themselves:

The full list of allocations:

