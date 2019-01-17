Council told to tackle shortcomings in Letterkenny CCTV

Concern has been raised over shortcomings in relation to the CCTV system serving the Letterkenny area.

Numerous black spots in the town have been highlighted while some of the current equipment has been deemed insufficient, with footage only recording on a 24 loop.

A funding application is being prepared by the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Donegal County Council to the Department for consideration with a view towards extending and enhancing the system.

Local Cllr. Adrian Glackin says with a reported spike in crime in town, it’s crucial that the issue be addressed: