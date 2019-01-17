Council endeavors to identify site for new soccer pitch in Glencar

Donegal County Council has endeavored to identify a suitable site to facilitate a new soccer pitch in the Glencar area of Letterkenny.

Due to hectic schedules of other local clubs, Glencar Celtic currently have to travel to Rathmullan to train because other facilities nearby are occupied.

The local authority says that a new pitch will be considered as part of the Local Area Plan which is currently being progressed.

Cllr. Ciaran Brogan says a positive outcome is achievable if both the council and community work together: