Concern over no progress on coastal erosion survey in Inishowen

Senior council officials have been told there’s growing frustration in North Donegal that a long awaited coastal erosion survey in the vicinity of Lagg and Ballyliffin has not yet happened.

At an Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Councillor Martin Mc Dermott said funding for the survey was announced in 2016, and consultants were appointed in June of that year.

However, he added, there’s been no progress since then.

Cllr McDermott has been promised an update on the situation this week, but says if real answers aren’t forthcoming, it may be time to restart the process: