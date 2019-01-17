Case progressing against men accused of Edward Meenan murder

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today that the case against three men charged with the murder of Edward Meenan is ‘progressing’, and should meet its target date. There there will be a bail application for one of the accused later this month.

31 year old Sean Rodgers of Little Diamond, 26 year old Derek Cresswell of no fixed abode and 19 year old Ryan Walters of Crawford Square, all in Derry, are charged with the murder of Edward Meenan on November 25 last.

At today’s sitting, the three appeared by videolink and a police officer gave what the judge described as ‘a detailed update’ on progress in the case.

The officer told the court there had been a meeting with forensics in the case and it was anticipated that the reports would be ready for March 15. The officer added ‘police do not forsee any holdups at this time.’

The court was also told that work on all the files in the case was proceeding on time, and it was anticipated they would all be ready on February 28.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley for Rodgers said that there had been no bail application as yet but he intended to make such an application on January 28.

The case against all three was adjourned until February 14th, with Rodgers’ bail application to be heard on January 28th.