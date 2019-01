Almost 1000 litter and waste complaints were received by Donegal County Council last year.

During the period January 1st to November 31st 2018, just over 392 tonnes of waste was collected across the county by 3 Mobile Litter Units.

975 litter and waste complaints were received by the Council while a total of 95 litter fines were issued with 50 paid to date.

135 warning letters were also issued by the local authority issued.