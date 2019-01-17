32 people awaiting in-patient beds at LUH

There were 32 people awaiting in-patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, nine of them on Emergency Department trolleys. That’s eight down on yesterday’s figure, according to the latest INMO trolley watch report.

At Sligo University Hospital, this morning’s figure was 23, a fall of 17.

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick were the most overcrowded today, with 47 people waiting in each.

Nationally, there were 480 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.