Minister Joe McHugh has announced vital works will be carried out in the coming months to guarantee supplies to homes, businesses and tourism firms in North West Donegal.

As part of Irish Water’s €40 million investment in the county, the mains water supply at Marble Hill servicing Portnablagh is to be replaced.

Minister McHugh says while more works are due to be carried out across the county in the coming years, priority sites will be dealt with first: