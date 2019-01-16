Public warned to report fake Dawn Croke fundraising page

The Rosses Community School has had to warn the public not to support a fake Go Get Funding page set up in its name for the late Dawn Croke.

The fake fundraiser has a target of 10 thousand euro which it falsely claims, the school is raising for funeral expenses.

Ms Croke, from the town of Dungloe, was killed after she was struck by a jeep in the schoolyard of the local St Crona’s National School on Thursday evening last.

Rosses Community School has taken to social media to warn people of the scam and encourages anyone who sees it, to report it.

The scammers not only use the schools crest but also parts of a tribute posted by the school to its late colleague.

Highland Radio has contacted Go Get Funding to raise the issue.