A motorist is said to be left badly shaken after his van was robbed while he was stopped in traffic in Derry yesterday.

The incident happened at around 11am at the Meadowbank Avenue area of the city when the driver was approached by another man wearing a high vis jacket.

A bag containing a large sum of cash was taken from the van.

Local Cllr Mickey Cooper says there have been other similar incidents in the city in recent weeks and has described it as a brazen attack: