LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital was joint second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 40 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Nine people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 31 were waiting on wards.

Its up significantly on yesterday’s figure of 27.

Sligo Hospital also had 40 people waiting for a bed this morning, bringing the total to 80 the number awaiting admission to hospital in the North West region.

The hospitals are surpassed only by University Hospital Limerick with 41 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 543 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.