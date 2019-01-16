Local Link carried 250,000 passengers in Donegal last year

The manager of the Local Link service in Donegal has said that since the service came under the auspices of the National Transport Authority, it has become more established in the community.

Fiona O’Shea told a Municipal District meeting in Inishowen this week that last year, 250,000 passengers in Donegal were carried by 120 drivers, with a government investment of €6 million.

As well as operating bus routes in rural areas, the company also provides services for the HSE .

With services going back out to tender this year, Ms O’Shea says the community has high expectations, and the service is striving to grow to meet the need that’s there……….