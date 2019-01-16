Limited number of tickets left for Sports Star Awards

The Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee has confirmed that there are now only a limited number of tickets left for the presentation function on Friday week the 25th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

“There has been a huge amount of interest already and the ticket sales have been brisk after only going on sale over a week ago. As a result the Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee is urging nominees, their families and friends to book their tickets now in order to be sure of a seat at our function on Friday week in the Mount Errigal Hotel.”

Tickets can be had by contacting the sole booking outlet the Mount Errigal Hotel on 9106700. Irish Champion Jump Jockey Ruby Walsh is the special guest for the 43rd Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place on Friday, 25th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.