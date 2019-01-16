Harps players named in Ireland Schoolboys squad

Three Finn Harps players have been included in the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys squad for the International friendly with Australia this weekend and are also on the provisional squad for the Centenary Shield which kicks off at the end of March.

St Eunan’s Darragh Ellison and Carndonagh Community School duo Corey McBride and Jack Doherty are included in the squad named by Manager William O’Connor.

They play Australia on Saturday in Dublin and face Scotland in their opening Centenary Shield game on March 28th.

A fourth Harps man, Lee McLaughlin, hopes to have recovered from injury in time to make the Centenary competition.