Government is not planning border infrastructure – Coveney

The Tánaiste has denied the government is preparing for border infrastructure.

It’s after he was overheard in a conversation with the Transport Minister saying there will have to be checks on goods in the event of a no deal Brexit.

After the withdrawal deal was crushed in the House of Commons last night, Simon Coveney said it’s still unclear what exactly the UK is looking for.

A number of different ways forward are in play – but Mr Coveney remains adamant on the infrastructure question:

71 British Labour MPs have signed a letter calling for a second EU referendum.

The party’s leadership is currently arguing for a general election instead.

Later MPs will decide whether they have confidence in Theresa May’s government – she’s expected to win that vote.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove says Mrs May will then turn her attention to listening to MPs’ concerns: