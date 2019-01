Glengad United will be on the road for their last 16 tie in the FAI Junior Cup.

The Inishowen champions were drawn away to Carlow side Crettyard United in Tuesday evening’s draw which was conducted by Ireland Manager Mick McCarthy and Chairman of the FAI Junior Council, Letterkenny Man Dessie Kelly.

That game will be played on the the first weekend in February.

Glengad progressed in the competition last Sunday with a comfortable 4-0 win at home against Birr of Offaly.