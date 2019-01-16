Discussions to take place over future educational needs for Letterkenny

There are calls for Greenfield sites in the Letterkenny MD to be earmarked for educational use in the years ahead.

Discussions are to take place between the Department of Education, Donegal County Council and principals of both secondary and primary schools in the area over future needs as part of the Local Area Plan.

The talks will centre on spatial land use requirements for education services while the local authority also aim to identify the schools individual land use issues and plans going forward.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it important that the conversation is happening: