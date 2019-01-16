Derry PSNI urge victims of sexual abuse to come forward

Police in Derry have urged victims of sexual abuse to come forward, even if it happened a long time ago.

Its after David McCallion from Derry, was sentenced earlier today at Derry Crown Court, having been found guilty of child sex offences, including indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child.

45 year old McCallion was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment, 6 months of which to be served in custody and 12 months of which to be served on licence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for ten years.

Detective Chief Inspector Billy Cross from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said this afternoon “David McCallion carried out a number of child sex offences between 1994 and 1996 against a 10 year old boy, manipulating and controlling his young victim so that he felt unable to speak out.

“I encourage anyone who has been sexually abused to come forward and report it to police, even if it was a long time ago. We have trained officers who will treat all victims with sensitivity and respect. This case proves that even if a number of years have passed, we can still investigate reports of sexual offences against children and place offenders before the courts so that justice can prevail.”