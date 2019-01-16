Council urged to explore options to tackle issues at local estate

Donegal County Council is being urged to explore all options with a view towards creating a small development where a vast amount of illegal dumping is taking place.

The local authority has vowed to carry out an extensive clean up operation at the Council owned land at Windmill View in Letterkenny but it’s thought more can be done to counteract this and other anti social activity going forward.

Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh says residents in the area deserve better and a more steadfast solution is needed: