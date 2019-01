Finn Harps started their pre-season on Tuesday night with a 2-0 victory over Galway United.

Jakob Borg and Niall McGinley scored for Harps in the game which was played at MacSharry Park in Sligo.

Manager Ollie Horgan gave a run to a number of players on trail while new signings Daniel O’Reilly and Colm Deasy also featured.

Finn Harps next friendly is against Limerick at the AUL in Dublin on Saturday.