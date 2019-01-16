Almost €50,000 announced to support two clubs in Gaoth Dobhair

Almost €50,000 in funding has been announced to support two clubs in Gaoth Dobhair.

Over €33,000 has been allocated to Chumann Peil Cheiltigh Ghaoth Dobhair for the purchasing and erecting of a fence and ball stop nets.

While €13,000 has also been sanctioned by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht for Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club to carry out work on its facilities.

In announcing the allocations, Minister Joe McHugh says the funding is about supporting clubs and organisations that do their bit for the Irish language and for the local Gaeltacht community.