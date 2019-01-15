HSE to host support meeting for those effected by Killygordan tragedy

The HSE is hosting an information meeting in Killygordan this evening to offer advice on supporting young people effected by the death of Jasmine McMonagle.

The mother of two was murdered at her home in Forest Park, Killygordan on Friday the 4th of January.

Psychologists will be on hand this evening to offer advice to parents and adults concerned about supporting children and young people following the tragedy.

The event takes place this (Tuesday) evening in the upstairs conference room at the C.A.K.E Centre, Killygordon between 7pm and 9.30pm.