Further calls for DEIS to be extended to more Donegal schools

There are further calls for the DEIS Scheme to be extended to more schools in Donegal.

It comes on foot of a recent report which found there to be a significant gap between DEIS and non-DEIS schools.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has called on the Education Minister to expand the DEIS scheme to more schools in Donegal.

While a review of the DEIS scheme is currently ongoing, Deputy McConalogue believes it is essential the scheme is rolled out in more schools across the county.

He says the latest report on DEIS schools revealed that schools which are introduced into the DEIS programme continue to improve over time with the extra support afforded to teachers and students as part of the programme proving extremely benefical to the pupils’ education.

Deputy McConalogue says Minister Joe McHugh knows all to well how important the scheme is for Donegal.