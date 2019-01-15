Donegal to meet Cork in League Double Header

Donegal will take on Cork in a double header of league action on St Patrick’s weekend at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Declan Bonner’s side will meet the rebel county at the newly renovated home of Cork GAA on Saturday 16th March with the Division Two game due to start at 2pm that afternoon.

The curtain raiser will also feature both counties, as the Donegal senior ladies, under the management of Maxi Curran, play the hosts in their fifth round of Division One games and the second of their three away fixtures.

The Donegal ladies start their league campaign at Croke Park on Saturday 2nd February against Dublin while the Donegal men begin their league season away to Clare on Sunday 27th January.