Donegal Gardai ill-equipped to deal with spike in crime – Glackin

There are further calls on Donegal County Council to highlight the need for extra Garda resources in Donegal.

It follows reports of an increase in burglaries, unprovoked assaults and dangerous driving in various parts of the county in recent months.

The issue is to be raised at today’s sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Cllr Adrian Glackin believes the spike in crime in Donegal cannot be dealt with efficiently because Gardai are limited with the resources and personnel they currently have: