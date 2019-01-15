Derry set to host first Green Infrastructure & Climate Change Conference

Derry is set to host the first Green Infrastructure and Climate Change Conference in Northern Ireland this year.

A range of global climate change and green space experts will gather on March 12th in The Guildhall.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is leading the way in the battle against climate change by hosting the first ever Green Infrastructure and Climate Change Conference in Northern Ireland this Spring.

The event will highlight the Council’s pioneering climate adaptation and green infrastructure plans and will explore the benefits of green infrastructure and the issue of climate action at a local authority level.

The Council’s Climate Adaptation Officer, Cathy Burns says the conference will support the enhancement and promotion of our green spaces to improve people’s quality of life and health as well as exploring how to finance, design and manage green spaces to maximise their value for the environment and the public’s wellbeing.