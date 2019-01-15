Appointment of Gaeltacht Tourism Officer widely welcomed

The appointment of a Gaeltacht Tourism Officer for Donegal has been widely welcomed.

Donegal County Council in conjunction with Údarás na Gaeltachta announced today that Máire ní Fhearraigh will take up the role.

The development of a marketing campaign to showcase the Gaeltacht areas within the county is now set to commence.

However, while welcoming the post, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill says it is now up to the local authority to work in collaboration with Ms ní Fhearraigh with the best interests for the area at the fore: